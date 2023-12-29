KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.76. 746,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

