KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,283. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

