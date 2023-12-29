KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,508 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,493,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,764,344. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

