KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 347 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,479,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,289,887. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.22.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

