KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 5,202 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $36.94. 1,931,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,377,315. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

