KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199,771. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

