KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average is $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.