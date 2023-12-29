KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $59,714,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,619,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,221,000 after purchasing an additional 173,631 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 403,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

