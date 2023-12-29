KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.22. 512,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,575. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.38. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

