KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,051 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kronos Worldwide worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 48,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.17. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.68 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -135.71%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

