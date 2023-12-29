KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $144.34. 1,852,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

