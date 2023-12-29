KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 98,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

