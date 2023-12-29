KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.