KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $3,999,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 43.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Snowflake by 111.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $29,939,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.16. 1,447,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,252. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.