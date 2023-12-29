KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.16. 1,447,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,252. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.