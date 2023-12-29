KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.94. 408,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,016. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

