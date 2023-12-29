KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 274.1% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 34,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

HON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.15. 525,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

