KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. 3,288,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,193,873. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

