KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Broadcom by 77.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.60 on Friday, reaching $1,116.81. 796,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $522.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $548.01 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.60.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.