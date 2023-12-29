KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $245.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.09. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

