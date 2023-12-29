KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

