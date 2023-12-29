KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 10,612,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,202,262. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

