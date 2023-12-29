KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,710,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 97.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 32.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 682,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.50%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

