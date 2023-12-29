KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.72. 1,485,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.62. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

