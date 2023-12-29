KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 3.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $260.47. 1,697,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,542. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

