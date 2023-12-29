KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,165. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

