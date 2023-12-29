KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 1,049,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,635. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

