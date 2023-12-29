KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.81. The company had a trading volume of 724,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,815. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.