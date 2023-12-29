KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $14,495,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 99,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,504,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,516,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $236.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

