KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. ASML comprises about 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $754.48. 234,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,955. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $536.77 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $679.16 and its 200 day moving average is $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

