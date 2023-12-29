KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. ASML comprises about 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $754.48. 234,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,955. The company has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $679.16 and its 200 day moving average is $669.09. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $536.77 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

