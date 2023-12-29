KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,964. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

