KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.76. 1,471,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on SQM

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.