KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $433,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

