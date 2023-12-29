KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,499 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

