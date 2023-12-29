KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

