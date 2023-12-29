KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIA traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $375.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,356. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $377.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.