KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,549 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.21. 766,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

