KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,033 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.89. 59,192,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,189,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.49. The company has a market cap of $791.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

