KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $1,453,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 384,834 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 3,370,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

