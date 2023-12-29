KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.0 %

COKE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $932.76. 9,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $748.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $470.00 and a 52-week high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $16.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

