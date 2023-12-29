KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,101. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

