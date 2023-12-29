KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,101. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.