KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 99,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,469,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,282,924. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

