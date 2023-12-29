KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $170.23. 736,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,052. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

