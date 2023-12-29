KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,048 shares of company stock worth $197,823,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRM traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.09. 1,170,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,084. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.13. The firm has a market cap of $254.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

