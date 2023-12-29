KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

