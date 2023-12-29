KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.82.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,488. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $296.89 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

