KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 11,625 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 403,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

