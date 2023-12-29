KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.94. 719,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,191. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

